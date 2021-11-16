#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 November 2021
Advertisement

Almost half of nursing home staff suffered PTSD earlier in the pandemic - study

Researchers found that one in seven staff reported thinking of ending their life.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 16 Nov 2021, 2:23 PM
6 minutes ago 193 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5603147

Almost half of nursing home staff displayed symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during the pandemic, according to a new survey. 

One in seven respondents reported thinking of ending their life over the previous week, and one in 11 reported planning to end their life, said researchers. 

The findings are from the COWORKER Nursing Home Study by St Patrick’s Mental Services, Trinity College Dublin, the Royal College of Surgeons and Nursing Homes Ireland. 

They understood the work to see how the pandemic had altered the mental health of staff.

Approximately 45 percent of respondents reported moderate or severe symptoms of PTSD while 39 percent of respondents reported low mood. 

The study did not find any significant differences between professions in experiencing PTSD symptoms.

Moral injury

It also found that healthcare assistants reported a significantly higher degree of moral injury than non-clinical staff.

A moral injury is described as a psychological distress experienced when “an individual feels betrayed by higher authorities or witnesses or engages in acts” that contradict their ethical beliefs.

Researchers also found that significantly more nurses reported a low mood. 

Research Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin and Consultant Psychiatrist at St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, Declan McLoughlin, said nursing homes have been “disproportionately affected” during the pandemic.

This particularly happened during the first wave, he added: “Staff have had to contend with high numbers of COVID-related deaths of residents; exposure to the virus; increased visiting restrictions; and disruption to routine activities in their workplaces.

“It is hoped that phase one of the study’s findings will highlight potential areas of concern for nursing home staff so that they can address this and seek support as required.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Stigma

Lead author of the study, Dr Conan Brady, said that while researchers do not know the mental health experiences of staff in nursing homes before COVID-19, many pandemic-related factors may have impacted on respondents’ mental health.

“In addition to the restrictions we’ve all faced, other reasons could be job stress or concerns about stigma from working in environments with high levels of COVID-19.

“There are little data on suicidal ideation in nursing home staff internationally, and this warrants more investigation,” Dr Brady said. 

The researchers now plan to repeat the survey to see if these experiences remain following the rollout of Ireland’s vaccination programme and will soon begin to recruit nursing home staff to participate. 

For more information on the second phase of this study visit here.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie