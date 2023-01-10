Nursing homes in talks with the HSE to provide long-term beds for hospital patients

THE NATIONAL BODY for nursing homes has compiled a list of approximately 760 available beds across its members to assist the HSE with the trolley crisis.

It is hoped the measure will allow more than 200 hospital patients across the country to transfer into the nursing homes and free up room in the hospitals.

Tadgh Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland has outlined that following a survey of members, there are 760 beds are available across around 200 nursing homes.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, he said “my understanding is that up to 60-65% of that 500-plus are determined as requiring long term care” and so would benefit from the nursing homes.

He added that the move “needs to be expedited”, as the overcrowding crisis continues across hospitals.

“There are significant numbers of beds across the private and voluntary nursing home sector that are available for use as as we speak,” he told Morning Ireland.

“So we have met with the HSE again yesterday and last evening, we provided the HSE with that full list of all of the homes who responded to our survey across the country.

“And I understand that the HSE now will be contacting our members today through the local community healthcare organisations to expedite transfer of those in hospital who should be out in the community effectively.”

It is the latest such measure being pursued to address record-breaking overcrowding at hospitals, with one pilot aiming to alleviate overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) launched yesterday, allowing non-critical patients in the midwest region to be brought directly to Ennis Hospital instead of UHL’s emergency department.

Daly said there will always be beds available in the private and voluntary sector which should be bought by the HSE for overcrowding, citing how University Hospital Waterford has struck a deal with an off-site nursing home to hold beds for patients requiring long-term care.

“It was a lifesaver,” he said.

When asked whether nursing homes have the capability to care for complex needs, Daly said the board of nursing homes will do a “pre-admission assessment in the hospital” for any patient transferring from the HSE.

“Clearly the age profile, the dependency of those now in nursing homes – with majority over 85 – the average length of stay is less than two years now. So the complexity of care in nursing homes is very, very high.

“That’s a testament to the professionalism and the expertise within the nursing home sector and the gerontological nurses who lead the care in the nursing homes.”

He added: “We want to work collaboratively with the HSE and indeed, the Department of Health to ensure that there’s visibility of where those beds are available. And to work, in terms of timely transfer.

“You know, communicating with families is hugely important, and obviously communicating with the residents so that they have a choice in terms of where they wish to live.”

The HSE has been contacted for comment.