Over 20% increase in people applying to study nursing, CAO figures show

MORE THAN 79,000 applications were received by the Central Applications Office (CAO) for third-level courses by its 1 February closing date.

This marks an increase of 6,203 applicants on the previous year.

Of the 79,176 applications, 8,727 came from applicants over the age of 23, up 20% on 2020.

There was a significant increase in people wishing to study nursing and midwifery, with 5,951 first preference applications, compared with 4,909 first preference applications in 2020. This marks an increase of 21%.

There was a large increase in applications for medicine, too, with 4,031 first preferences, compared with 3,220 last year, an increase of 25%.

Social and behavioral sciences has also seen an increase with more than 5,800 first preference applications, up 27% on last year.

A total of 7,839 applicants indicated that they wish to be considered for the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE) – an increase of 587 from last year.

A total of 10,016 applicants indicated that they wish to be considered for the Higher Education Access Route (HEAR) – a decrease of 1,050 from 2020.

Final numbers for DARE and HEAR applicants will not be known until after the 15 March deadline for receipt of supporting documentation.

Registered applicants will be able to make changes to course choices through the Change of Mind facility between 5 May and 1 July at 5.15pm.