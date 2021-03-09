#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Advertisement

Over 20% increase in people applying to study nursing, CAO figures show

There was a large increase in applications for medicine, too, with 4,031 first preferences.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 8:39 AM
13 minutes ago 513 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5375820
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

MORE THAN 79,000 applications were received by the Central Applications Office (CAO) for third-level courses by its 1 February closing date.

This marks an increase of 6,203 applicants on the previous year.

Of the 79,176 applications, 8,727 came from applicants over the age of 23, up 20% on 2020.

There was a significant increase in people wishing to study nursing and midwifery, with 5,951 first preference applications, compared with 4,909 first preference applications in 2020. This marks an increase of 21%. 

There was a large increase in applications for medicine, too, with 4,031 first preferences, compared with 3,220 last year, an increase of 25%. 

Social and behavioral sciences has also seen an increase with more than 5,800 first preference applications, up 27% on last year. 

A total of 7,839 applicants indicated that they wish to be considered for the Disability Access Route to Education (DARE) – an increase of 587 from last year.

A total of 10,016 applicants indicated that they wish to be considered for the Higher Education Access Route (HEAR) – a decrease of 1,050 from 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Final numbers for DARE and HEAR applicants will not be known until after the 15 March deadline for receipt of supporting documentation.

Registered applicants will be able to make changes to course choices through the Change of Mind facility between 5 May and 1 July at 5.15pm. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie