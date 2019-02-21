This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World's biggest Nutella factory temporarily shut down over 'quality issue'

The factory produces 600,000 pots of Nutella a day.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 10:06 AM
18 minutes ago 1,468 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4504993
Image: Shutterstock/sasha2109
Image: Shutterstock/sasha2109

THE BIGGEST NUTELLA factory in the world, responsible for producing a quarter of the global supply of the chocolate spread, has stopped production over a “quality issue”.

Euronews reports that the factory, based in Viller-Ecalles in northwest France, has been temporarily closed as investigations take place into the cause of a yet unknown problem.

The factory produces 600,000 pots of Nutella a day, but Italian company Ferrero, which makes the spread, told AFP news that jars already shipped are unaffected by the issue.

It comes a year after the French government urged supermarkets to stop promotion deals that led to in-store scuffles over cut-price jars of the spread.

Last January, videos emerged of French shoppers fighting as they attempted tried to grab tubs of Nutella which had been discounted by up to 70%.

Ferrero added that global supplies were not expected to be affected by the temporary closure of the factory.

