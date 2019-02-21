World's biggest Nutella factory temporarily shut down over 'quality issue'

THE BIGGEST NUTELLA factory in the world, responsible for producing a quarter of the global supply of the chocolate spread, has stopped production over a “quality issue”.

Euronews reports that the factory, based in Viller-Ecalles in northwest France, has been temporarily closed as investigations take place into the cause of a yet unknown problem.

The factory produces 600,000 pots of Nutella a day, but Italian company Ferrero, which makes the spread, told AFP news that jars already shipped are unaffected by the issue.

It comes a year after the French government urged supermarkets to stop promotion deals that led to in-store scuffles over cut-price jars of the spread.

Last January, videos emerged of French shoppers fighting as they attempted tried to grab tubs of Nutella which had been discounted by up to 70%.

Ferrero added that global supplies were not expected to be affected by the temporary closure of the factory.