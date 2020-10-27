#Open journalism No news is bad news

Nxivm guru Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

Prosecutors had sought life in prison while defence lawyers said he should face 15 years behind bars.

By Press Association Tuesday 27 Oct 2020, 9:43 PM
40 minutes ago 12,113 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5246576
Image: YouTube/Raniere Conversations
Image: YouTube/Raniere Conversations

DISGRACED SELF-IMPROVEMENT guru Keith Raniere, whose Nxivm followers included millionaires and Hollywood actors, has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for turning some adherents into sex slaves branded with his initials.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis called Raniere “ruthless and unyielding” in crimes that were “particularly egregious” because he targeted girls and young women.

He handed down the unusually high sentence in federal court in Brooklyn after hearing statements by victims of a sex-trafficking conspiracy that resulted in Raniere’s conviction last year, along with remarks from the defendant himself.

“I do believe I am innocent of the charges. … It is true I am not remorseful of the crimes I do not believe I committed at all,” Raniere said.

Prosecutors had sought life in prison while defence lawyers said he should face 15 years behind bars.

The sentencing culminated several years of revelations about Raniere’s programme, Nxivm, which charged thousands of dollars for invitation-only self-improvement courses at its headquarters near Albany, New York, along with branches in Mexico and Canada.

Prosecutors said Raniere, 60, led what amounted to a criminal enterprise, inducing shame and guilt to influence and control co-conspirators who helped recruit and groom sexual partners for Raniere.

He was convicted on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, extortion and obstruction of justice.

They said that among other crimes, Raniere began a sexual relationship in 2005 with a 15-year-old girl and confined another teenager to a room for nearly two years.

Raniere had come under harsh attack on Tuesday from former followers during sentencing in his sex-trafficking case.

India Oxenberg, the daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, called him an “entitled little princess” and a sexual predator and lamented that she “may have to spend the rest of my life with Keith Raniere’s initials seared into me”.

The likelihood of leniency had seemed to dissipate with the recent sentencing of Clare Bronfman, 41, an heir to the Seagram’s liquor fortune, for her role in what has been described by some ex-members as a cult.

Bronfman was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Prosecutors had only sought five years.

Ex-followers told the judge that Bronfman for years had used her wealth to try to silence Nxivm defectors.

Raniere’s followers called him “Vanguard”. To honour him, the group formed a secret sorority comprised of female “slaves” who were branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him, the prosecutors said.

Women were also pressured into giving up embarrassing information about themselves that could be used against them if they left the group.

Along with Bronfman, Raniere’s teachings won him the devotion of Hollywood actors including Allison Mack of TV’s Smallville.

Mack also has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

In a sentencing submission, lawyers for Raniere said he “continues to assert his complete innocence to these charges”.

They wrote that his jury conviction at an unfair trial resulted from a media campaign involving witnesses who were motivated to testify falsely as part of a “heavy-handed prosecution that threatened potential defence witnesses”.

Press Association

