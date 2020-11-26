#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 26 November 2020
HSE to source alternative accommodation for residents as it closes Kerry nursing home after Covid-19 outbreak

An outbreak of Covid-19 was reported at Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel earlier this month.

By Sean Murray Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 5:43 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter
Image: Shutterstock/Lighthunter

THE HSE HAS said that it is working with the families of a nursing home in Kerry to source alternative accommodation for residents after a decision was made to shut the facility.

At today’s press briefing, HSE chief operations officer Anne O’Connor confirmed the move for Oaklands Nursing Home in Listowel after an outbreak of Covid-19 earlier this month.

It also comes after the deaths of eight of the residents at the centre were reported.

A further 23 residents will be now be moved to alternative accommodation.

Last week, Listowel District Court made an order for the HSE to move in and take over the nursing home.

O’Connor said: “Last Thursday, under court order we became the registered provider of care at that nursing home.

It’s important to say that when we step into a nursing home to be the provider, we don’t own the nursing home, that is the actual building.
And so we have now made a decision to move people out. As of today, we started working with families and residents. 

In an inspection in June, Hiqa noted that there was “insufficient staff supervision”, in particular around ensuring staff were adhering to infection control best practice.

The inspectors said: “There were not systems in place to facilitate residents to social distance while dining, which was contrary to recommendations pertaining to reducing the risk of the transmission of infections.”

O’Connor added: “We’re now developing a plan to move people into other facilities – either private nursing homes or HSE community hospitals. That engagement with residents and families started today. 

Our priority, as we said last week, was to ensure that all of those residents receive the most appropriate care that can be provided to them and obviously we will work very closely with their families in that regard as well. 

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy

