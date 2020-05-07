This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 7 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Public order gardaí sent to Oberstown after staff threatened with boiling water

A group of four residents barricaded themselves in the kitchen area of the facility.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 7 May 2020, 2:50 PM
10 minutes ago 1,300 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093459
Oberstown Detention Centre
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Oberstown Detention Centre
Oberstown Detention Centre
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ WERE CALLED to the Oberstown Detention Centre in North Dublin yesterday after staff were threatened by some of its residents.

A number of children based at the centre became aggressive towards staff and started to ransack the kitchen area.

It’s understood staff at the centre tried to intervene and convince them to leave the area and that staff members were then threatened with boiling water.

The facility is used for Ireland’s young offenders who are sent there by the courts. 

Officers confirmed they attended the scene. 

A Garda spokesman said: “At approximately 8.30pm on 6 may 2020, gardaí from Balbriggan attended at Oberstown Children Detention Campus following a request from staff when a group of four inmates barricaded themselves into a kitchen area.

“Local Gardaí attended and with assistance from the Public Order Unit the matter was brought to a safe conclusion a short time later.

“There was no reports of any injuries and it’s understood only minor damaged was caused within the facility.

“A full investigation into the incident is underway.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie