This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 10 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oberstown social care staff instructed by unions not to carry out teaching duties during Covid crisis

The instruction came into effect on Wednesday.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 10 May 2020, 6:45 AM
8 minutes ago 282 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094536
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

SOCIAL CARE WORKERS at Oberstown youth detention centre in Dublin have been instructed by their union not to carry out any teaching duties due to changes brought in at the centre since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Teachers are still giving classes to the detainees but this is currently being done via video link to adhere to social distancing guidelines. 

As a result, residential care workers (RCWs) have been asked to take over classroom management as well as supervision duties. 

Correspondence sent to RCWs from the union Fórsa says that the workers there are also being asked to prepare for the lessons by downloading materials and “other such duties”.

The union issued the following instruction to its members: 

“In the absence of appropriate teaching and learning personnel, Fórsa Irish Youth Justice Branch Members are instructed not to cooperate with arrangements for facilitating the education of young people within the classroom setting on the Oberstown campus.”

The staff have been told they should continue to carry out all other instructions from management if it falls under their usual day-to-day duties. 

The instruction came into effect on Wednesday. 

In 2017, staff at the facility voted for industrial action after what the Impact trade union described as “regular violent incidents” involving staff members and detainees. The industrial action was later deferred by the union after successful talks around staff safety. 

However, violent incidents are still common at the facility, which is based in Lusk, north county Dublin. 

Earlier this week, TheJournal.ie reported how staff were threatened with boiling water after four detainees broke into the kitchen area of the facility and began destroying it. 

The garda public order unit attended the scene and, after four hours of negotiation, the scene was declared safe. 

Nobody was injured during this incident, gardaí said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie