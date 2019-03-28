This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish Wildlife Trust lodges objection to Bord na Móna windfarm in Co Longford

An outcome on the planning application for the 24-turbine windfarm is expected in July.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,869 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4565458
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Ppictures
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Ppictures

THE IRISH WILDLIFE Trust has lodged an objection with An Bord Pleanála over plans to develop a windfarm with 24 turbines in Co Longford. 

An application submitted from Bord na Móna to develop the plant at Shannon Wilderness Park had previously come under fire from residents in the local community over potential noise pollution.  

Now the IWF has also criticised the project, claiming the proposed location was at odds with the local biodiversity in the area and would have a negative impact on tourism.

“The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) has submitted an objection to An Bord Pleanala against Bord na Móna’s proposed Derryadd 24-turbine wind farm in the heart of the proposed Shannon Wilderness Park in Co. Longford,” a statement said. 

“The IWT is not opposed to wind energy generation, which is necessary to meet greenhouse gas reduction targets, but we are increasingly concerned that turbines are being inappropriately located, especially on peatland habitats.

“The Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) indicates that no less than nine red-listed wintering bird species, six species listed on Annex I of the Birds Directive, and seven red-listed breeding species are potentially impacted by this project.

“These include some of our most threatened breeding birds such as Curlew, Golden Plover and Lapwing.”

The proposal is currently being reviewed by inspectors at An Bord Pleanála with a review expected by 16 April and a final decision by 31 July.

“We’re very disappointed that the hard work and hopes of local communities for the Shannon Wilderness Park are being swept aside by Bord na Móna in their pursuit of this wind energy project,” IWF campaigns officer, Pádraic Fogarty said. 

“There’s a huge opportunity in creating a distinct and unique identity for this part of Longford, something people would travel from far and wide to experience,” he added. 

A spokesperson for Bord na Mona was unavailable when contacted by TheJournal.ie. 

Residents in Longford also submitted a collective objection to An Bord Pleanála yesterday.

Local Fine Gael councillor Micheál Carrigy said “there is no doubt that fear is there and that’s why there was a comprehensive submission give to An Bord Pleanála”.

“We had a number of meetings because we had plans to identify the region as a wilderness park and return it back to its natural habitat and create tourism for the county,” he said.

“Your talking about turbines as high as the spire. They say there won’t be noise but you’re pouring concrete into slabs and then creating road in what is natural bogland.

“It belongs to the people of the area and we had plans for it so we’re staying over it,” he added. 

 

 

 

Conor McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

