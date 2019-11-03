Man receives serious head injuries after he was beaten by gang of men on Dublin's O'Connell Street

A MAN SUFFERED serious injuries following an assault on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the early hours of this morning.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered serious head injuries on O’Connell Street Upper. An area of the thoroughfare has been cordened off for forensic examination.

No arrests have been made to date but gardaí will now seek CCTV images to help them with their investigation.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault incident that occurred in the O’Connell Street Upper area on 3/11/19 at approximately 1:15am.

“A man in his late 20s received head injuries following an reported altercation with a group of males. The man was taken to the Mater Hospital in a serious condition.”