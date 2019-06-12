O'Connell Street stabbing victim identified as 39-year-old from Kilkenny

A MAN STABBED to death on Dublin’s O’Connell Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning has been identified as 39-year-old Peter Donnelly from Kilkenny.

The stabbing happened on O’Connell Street at around 1.40 am after a row broke about between two men who were previously observed by a garda who was on duty in the area.

Mr Donnelly was taken to the Mater Hospital with apparent stab wounds and was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A man in his 20s was arrested after the incident by a second garda on beat patrol in the nearby Marlborough Street area. Gardaí have launched a murder inquiry.

Superintendent Paul Costello, Store Street Garda Station, has asked that any members of the public who were in the O’Connell Street, Cathal Brugha Street, Marlborough Street areas between 1am and 2am yesterday morning to contact An Garda Síochána.

Gardaí are particularly interested in hearing from any member of the public who may have taken mobile phone footage of the incident or any mobile phone footage or dashcam footage in these streets during these hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.