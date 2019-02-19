This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Wheels came off': Head of State corporate watchdog says lessons learned after failures in Anglo trial

Ian Drennan was addressing the Oireachtas Business committee this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 9:21 PM
35 minutes ago 2,356 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4502670
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

THE HEAD OF the State’s corporate watchdog has told an Oireachtas Committee “the wheels came off” of his office’s probe into former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Sean Fitzpatrick.

Ian Drennan said today that its investigation into Fitzpatrick and the loans at the bank “went wrong in a catastrophic way”.

In May 2017, the judge in the trial of the former Anglo chairman had said that he would be directing the jury to acquit Fitzpatrick due to “alarming flaws in the prosecution”.

Fitzpatrick had been on trial accused of a number of offences and the trial had been ongoing for 126 days before it was struck out of court, and he was acquitted on all charges.

Among these flaws identified by Judge John Aylmer were the coaching of witnesses and the cross-contamination between witness statements. The flaws were such that he felt FitzPatrick would be denied his right a fair trial.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) carried out the investigation into FitzPatrick and Judge Aylmer was critical of its conduct.

In the wake of the trial, Minister Simon Harris said the government couldn’t express confidence in the ODCE.

Harris acknowledged the role of the state in the collapsed trial, but said that as far as he knew, the ODCE had told the government that they had adequate resources.

The question is how does the ODCE interact with the courts, and with the Director of Public Prosecutions. I cannot, and the government cannot, express confidence in this office.

The ODCE’s Drennan was addressing the Oireachtas Business Committee on proposals from the government to establish the ODCE as a stand-alone agency, in order to strengthen the regulatory framework with which Ireland can tackle white-collar crime. 

He said today that the failures made his office in relation to the Fitzpatrick trial were “fully acknowledged” and that “valuable lessons” had been learned, adding that the blame for the trial’s collapse did not lie solely with the ODCE.

He also said that the scale of the wider probe into Anglo was “completely unprecedented”, and the ODCE wasn’t equipped to deal with it.

Nevertheless, Drennan also defended the ODCE’s conduct and said that four out of five of its Anglo probes resulted in convictions. 

“Hindsight is 20/20,” he said. “Five separate strands of investigation, and each on their own was enormous… things go wrong and unfortunately in this case things went wrong in a catastrophic way. Things went wrong.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Someone in Ireland has won the €175 million Euromillions jackpot tonight
    52,788  61
    2
    		'They sound genuine': Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam
    46,239  31
    3
    		'Why can't I find comfortable, sweat-resistant, appropriate sportsgear? I'm a woman'
    45,129  81
    Fora
    1
    		An Post is planning to roll out Parcel Motel-style delivery lockers
    556  0
    2
    		Weight loss tea maker Miss Fit has shut up shop weeks after a recall of 'misleading' products
    210  0
    3
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    64  0
    The42
    1
    		Man-of-the-match Pogba hits 14th goal of the season as Man United dump Chelsea out of FA Cup
    31,562  30
    2
    		LIVE: Liverpool v Bayern Munich, Champions League last-16
    31,544  35
    3
    		'There's been a few tears shed' - O'Brien hopes to play for Ireland after move
    20,787  78
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know if you're completely baffled by what's going on with Jussie Smollett
    9,182  1
    2
    		So, the Kardashians are trademarking their wee sprogs' names... it's The Dredge
    5,126  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,398  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    IRELAND
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    Want to get writing and featured on TheJournal.ie? RTÉ Radio 1's short story competition is now open

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie