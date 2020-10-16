ODCE objects to Delaney getting extra time to complete file inspection process

THE OFFICE OF the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) says it is opposed to any application by ex-FAI boss John Delaney for further time to examine files sized by the corporate watchdog as part of its criminal investigation into the association.

The High Court has been asked, in an application where the FAI is the respondent, to make a determination if some of the files are covered by legal privilege and cannot be used by the ODCE as part of its probe.

UK-based Delaney, who is a notice party to the action, wants more time to examine the material, which includes his emails, so he can set out what he says are covered by legal professional privilege and cannot be used by the ODCE

The ODCE wants its application, which was initiated last February, heard in December.

The matter returned before Justice Leonie Reynolds today who expressed the court’s strong displeasure at the pace of the inspection process.

The judge was critical of what she said was the “tit for tat tactics” being used by the ODCE and Delaney regarding the inspection process.

She also said that Delaney had given assurances early on in the process about taking steps to make sure the inspection would be completed within an agreed time period, which she said had not been done.

The court heard that Delaney, who is represented in court by Paul McGarry SC with Jack Tchrakian Bl, had been making progress with the inspection of a large number of documents.

Since the inspection progress began in July problems had arisen which made it difficult to assess how many documents are private to him, or are covered by legal privilege.

In a sworn statement to the court Delaney’s solicitor Aidan Eames said his client wants the matter dealt with as soon as possible so the former FAI CEO can “move on with his life as soon as he can.”

Eames said that his firm has put a massive effort into the inspection process on behalf of its client.

However, co-operation and expedition “cannot be pursued at the price of compromising his client’s rights,” he said.

Eames added that Delaney is operating on a shoestring relative to the vast resources the ODCE and FAI can devote to the inspection process.

ODCE stance

Kerida Naidoo SC, appearing with Elva Duffy Bl, for the ODCE, said it was opposed to any further time being granted to Delaney complete the inspection.

It had been suggested that Delaney wanted to search the documentation using a new key search word, counsel said.

Counsel said there was “no substance” to any of the issues raised by Delaney.

Evidence was put before the court that it was expected that one lawyer acting for the FAI will have reviewed all of the documentation in some 35 working days, and it will be completed in the next few weeks.

This was different to Delaney, and the ODCE was concerned that at the current pace his review will take several more months to complete.

The ODCE said Delaney had asserted that over 3,000 of the files he has reviewed files are legally privileged.

It is seeking the appointment of an independent person to consider that material, who would then make a report to the court.

The ODCE was concerned, given that Delaney is yet to review thousands more document that its investigation could be compromised.

Delaney’s lawyers rejected the ODCE’s criticisms, and deny he is trying to delay the process.

Adjourning the case, Justice Reynolds said she wanted to know if Delaney’s lawyers would take up an offer from the ODCE for assistance to speed up the process. If that offer was not being taken up, she wanted to know why not.

The judge also said the parties should discuss certain issues between themselves in order to make better use of court time.

The matter will return before the High Court in two weeks’ time.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.