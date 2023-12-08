Man charged with murder of 23-year-old Odhran Kelly

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
DETECTIVES HAVE CHARGED a man with the murder of 23-year-old Odhran Kelly last Sunday.
The man charged, who is 31, is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court later today.
A second 31-year-old man arrested as part of the PSNI’s investigation remains in police custody at this time.
The PSNI launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in the Edward Street area of the town on Sunday.
Following the discovery of Odhran Kelly’s body, the PSNI began a trawl through CCTV and potential witnesses to try to established what happened to the young man.
