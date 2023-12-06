Man murdered in North on Sunday named as Odhran Kelly as organised crime link ruled out

POLICE IN NORTHERN IRELAND have named the man murdered in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Sunday as 23-year-old Odhran Kelly.

A murder investigation was launched following the discovery of the body of a man in the Edward Street area of the town on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination has now taken place and the man has been named as Odhran Kelly.

The PSNI said that while the investigation is at an early stage, they do not believe there is an organised crime link.

“We do know that, tragically, Odhran’s body was found beside a burning car in the Maple Court area in the early hours of Sunday morning,” PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Tony Kelly said.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Mr Kelly’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with this terrible loss,” he said.

Alamy Stock Photo PSNI forensic officers at the Edward Street area of Lurgan, Co Armagh on Monday Alamy Stock Photo

The PSNI is looking to speak with three people who are captured on CCTV walking not too far from the car.

“I believe they may have information that could assist our investigation and would ask them to get in touch as soon as possible,” Detective Chief Inspector Kelly said.

“If you were in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, please contact us on 101.”

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Two women, aged 36 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody at this time.