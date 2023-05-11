One person dead and another injured as man opens fire at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-west Germany, leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded.
The shooting occurred in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart.
A 53-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said.
Police received the first emergency calls at around 7.45am local time (6.45am Irish time) today, a police spokeswoman told the news agency dpa.
Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant.
A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz confirmed that an incident had occurred at its Sindelfingen factory.
Information about the suspect’s motive was not immediately available.
The sprawling Sindelfingen works employ around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to the company’s website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.
