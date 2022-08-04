Ten people hospitalised following Offaly bus crash

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TEN PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a bus crash in Offaly this afternoon.
The crash, between a bus and a lorry, happened at Derrygowley, Daingean, Co. Offaly, at around 2:50pm this afternoon.
Gardaí said 10 people have been taken to hospital.
A spokeserson said: “10 people have been taken to Midlands Regional Hospitals to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.”
