Man (70s) dies and one hospitalised following two car collision in Offaly

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a two car collision in Co Offaly earlier this morning.

The collision took place at 10.10am on the N52 at Bunaterin, Tullamore in Co Offaly.

Advertisement

The driver, a man in his early 70s, was the sole occupant of the first vehicle and was fatally injured in the collision.

His body has since been removed from the scene and was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, where a post mortem will be carried out.

A male driver (30s) of the second vehicle received non life threatening injuries and has been taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital for treatment.

He was the sole occupant of the second car.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

An examination of the scene was carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are currently appealing for any witnesses to come forward. Gardaí are seeking any road users who were travelling in the area at the time of the crash and who may have camera footage – including dash cam – and are being asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.