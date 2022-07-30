Poll: Should offices adopt a no-tie policy in warm weather to limit air conditioning?

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER Pedro Sanchez has called on office workers to ditch their ties in the workplace amid scorching summer temperatures to reduce air conditioning usage.

He said that feeling more comfortable would save energy if it resulted in less air conditioning being used.

Spain and other countries have put other plans in place to slash energy usage. Countries including Ireland also need to significantly reduce energy-related emissions in the years ahead to meet climate requirements.

This is not the first time suggestions like these have been brought out – in 2011 former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak said he wore thermal underwear to cut down on energy usage in times of high demand.

So today we’re asking: Should offices adopt a no-tie policy in warm weather to limit air conditioning?

