Dublin: 17°C Saturday 30 July 2022
Poll: Should offices adopt a no-tie policy in warm weather to limit air conditioning?

Spain’s Prime Minister has encouraged office workers to leave their ties at home.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 10:13 AM
1 hour ago 8,569 Views 23 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Evdokimov Maxim
Image: Shutterstock/Evdokimov Maxim

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER Pedro Sanchez has called on office workers to ditch their ties in the workplace amid scorching summer temperatures to reduce air conditioning usage. 

He said that feeling more comfortable would save energy if it resulted in less air conditioning being used. 

Spain and other countries have put other plans in place to slash energy usage. Countries including Ireland also need to significantly reduce energy-related emissions in the years ahead to meet climate requirements.  

This is not the first time suggestions like these have been brought out – in 2011 former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak said he wore thermal underwear to cut down on energy usage in times of high demand. 

So today we’re asking: Should offices adopt a no-tie policy in warm weather to limit air conditioning? 


Poll Results:

Yes (1513)
No   (282)


About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (23)

