Poll: Should offices adopt a no-tie policy in warm weather to limit air conditioning?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
SPANISH PRIME MINISTER Pedro Sanchez has called on office workers to ditch their ties in the workplace amid scorching summer temperatures to reduce air conditioning usage.
He said that feeling more comfortable would save energy if it resulted in less air conditioning being used.
Spain and other countries have put other plans in place to slash energy usage. Countries including Ireland also need to significantly reduce energy-related emissions in the years ahead to meet climate requirements.
This is not the first time suggestions like these have been brought out – in 2011 former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak said he wore thermal underwear to cut down on energy usage in times of high demand.
So today we’re asking: Should offices adopt a no-tie policy in warm weather to limit air conditioning?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (23)