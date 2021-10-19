#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Full return to offices won't be possible until 'next spring', says Varadkar

The Government was due to remove the guidance to ‘work from home where possible’ on Friday.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 1:45 PM
56 minutes ago 16,562 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5578362
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

A FULL RETURN to workplaces may not be possible until next spring, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The public health advice for people to work from home where possible will remain in place beyond Friday 22 October, he confirmed at a Government press conference today.

The Tánaiste also said the Government will meet with trade unions and employers today to update the back-to-work guidance contained in the Work Safely Protocol.

Since 22 September, workers have been allowed to return to the office on a “phased and staggered basis” and only for specific business requirements. The advice to work from home where possible has remained in place.

However, a full return to physical attendance in workplaces was expected to be allowed on a “phased and cautious basis” from Friday.

Speaking this afternoon, the Tánaiste said that it’s still possible for employers to bring workers back to the office on a staggered basis.

However, he said that the National Public Health Emergency Team believes the “best advice” is that “whoever can work from home, should”.

“What going to do today is we’re going to meet as the Labour Employer Economic Forum — that’s the Government, unions and employers reps — and update the Work Safely Protocol,” he said. “So we’ll have that done in the next couple of days.

Related Reads

19.10.21 Government advised that Covid certs, masks and social distancing should remain beyond Friday
18.10.21 NPHET to meet ahead of reopening decision as HSE boss says it's 'back to basics'

“Essentially, what we’re saying is that a staggered return to workplaces and the office is possible. So people can go back to the office for a specific business purpose — a meeting or training, for example.”

He added, “But the full return to offices as we knew them, that will be next spring.”

In a letter sent to the Government last night, NPHET said homeworking had played a “vital role” in containing the spread of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

“With the easing of social and economic restrictions, a majority of employees have already or will need to return to the workplace on an at least partial basis over the coming months,” the letter advised.

However, it added, “This should continue to be phased and cautious and the NPHET continues to recommend that all who can work from home should continue to do so.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie