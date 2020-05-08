This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Visitors told to stay away from Ireland's offshore islands until August

Only those prividing essential services may enter.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 May 2020, 2:48 PM
35 minutes ago 5,880 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5094335
Inisheer, Aran Islands.
Image: Carl Bruemmer via PA
Inisheer, Aran Islands.
Inisheer, Aran Islands.
Image: Carl Bruemmer via PA

THE PUBLIC HAS been advised not to visit any of Ireland’s offshore islands until at least August due to the current pandemic. 

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht this afternoon released a statement saying that the islands will not be open to visitors until phase five of the roadmap issued by the Government last week which is 10 August. 

The department’s statement said that it is of paramount importance that the highest priority be given to the health and welfare of the community.

“The department is keenly aware of the concerns among the island communities regarding visitors to islands, particularly in these summer months.

“In accordance with phase 5 of the recently published roadmap issued by the Government for the reopening of Ireland’s economy and society, it is not envisaged that Ireland’s offshore islands will be opened for visitors until 10 August. ”

“Accordingly, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht reminds individuals, save for the permanent residents of those islands and those undertaking essential services, do not visit our offshore islands until 10 August.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie