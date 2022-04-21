Minister says 'grouped' accommodation will be a 'more substantial part' of housing Ukraine refugees

MINISTER FOR INTEGRATION Roderic O’Gorman said that ‘grouped’ accommodation like at the Millstreet Arena, Co Cork is going to become a “more substantial part” and “a larger feature about how we provide for people” fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We have to be upfront about that,” he told Morning Ireland.

Around 70 Ukrainian refugees are being housed at the Millstreet Arena at the moment due to a shortage of hotel capacity, and are expected to be there for a number of weeks, O’Gorman said.

Advertisement

O’Gorman said that measures taken in other countries like large sports stadia being decked out with camp beds are “going to be part of the solution, I believe”, and that tents at Gormanstown is a “contingency” measure in the event of a large influx of refugees over a short period of time.

O’Gorman said that the Millstreet accommodation is indoors, it’s partitioned inside with two-, three-, or four-bed units, it’s carpeted with overhead heating, there are shared living and dining spaces and WiFi available, as well as other supports.

Noel Buckley, Chair of Millstreet Community Council told Morning Ireland that “strangely they were in great form, very humorous people considering what they have gone through and what they have left behind because of the madness of one man”.

“It’s not the preference, it’s not the gold standard… but we are in a crisis situation,” O’Gorman said, adding that they had reached the limit for other forms of accommodation “particularly as we come into the summer season”.

He said that around 4,000 student accommodation beds are expected to become available from the end of May, which will help alleviate the pressure over the summer.

Related Read LIVE: Ukraine pushes for negotiations with Russia as pressure mounts on Mariupol

The Government is also examining whether people who house Ukrainian refugees will be paid for doing so. “When we engage with people making pledges, it’s not a priority for them,” O’Gorman said.

Minister Simon Harris said yesterday that around 24,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland, with around 16,000 of them seeking accommodation.

O’Gorman said that the numbers of people arriving in Ireland this week and last week has dropped “substantially”, but that this may rise again as Russia begins its attack on the Donbas region.

Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that EU sanctions that impact on ordinary EU citizens was necessary to take action against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

She said that the Ukrainian Prime Minister asked the Taoiseach “to be a leader” in the process of Ukraine’s application to be an EU member.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

On Millstreet in Co Cork: “Of course it concerns me because it’s not the best accommodation but I fully understand that Ireland is facing a housing challenge, but also Ireland is a small country. But we have to think about how to accommodate our new arrivals quicker,” she said.

She said that most Ukrainians are very grateful to Ireland.