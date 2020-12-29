Fianna Fáil investigating claims female youth members were 'compared and ranked' on Zoom calls

FIANNA FÁIL IS investigating a number of complaints related to the youth wing of the party after a local secretary stepped down over allegations of misogyny within the group.

Monaghan Ógra Fianna Fáil secretary Niko Kawonczyk publicly announced his resignation yesterday evening after claiming that the party failed to act on complaints that female members were “compared and ranked” during Zoom calls.

Kawonczyk alleged that members of the party browsed female members’ Instagram accounts “in a manner which was, to put it mildly, derogatory and inhumane”.

He also claimed that “organised political harassment” and “vile rumours” had become commonplace within the organisation in recent months, targeted at himself and others on social media where the party’s leadership could witness it.

Kawonczyk wrote that he was resigning because the issues he raised had “not received prompt attention” despite the party being “well aware of” the allegations.

“I cannot associate myself with an organisation which allows for organised harassment of good friends of mine, or vile and disgusting behaviour towards female members of the organisation,” he wrote.

“As an individual, I have done every single thing I could have done to bring this to the attention of HQ, who are well aware of the extent of this behaviour within the organisation yet have failed to act.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Fianna Fáil said that the party was currently investigating a “small number” of complaints related to Ógra Fianna Fáil, with the investigation expected to be concluded shortly.

“Ógra Fianna Fáil is a large and integral part of the Fianna Fáil organisation,” the statement said.

“The party always stresses the importance of dignity and respect between all Ógra party members and on social media and within the party.”

The spokesperson added that Fianna Fáil was sorry to note Kawonczyk’s resignation as secretary, but welcomed the fact that he remained a member of Ógra Fianna Fáil.