This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 12 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I really hope this becomes an annual thing': Aislings queue up at Eason to mark Aisling Day

Book three in the Oh My God What A Complete Aisling series came out today.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 5:30 PM
36 minutes ago 2,452 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4806540

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

TODAY SAW AISLINGS around Dublin get free copies of the new Oh My God What A Complete Aisling novel at Eason on O’Connell Street as part of ‘Aisling Day’.

Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling, the third book in the series, was released today and authors Emer McLysaght – formerly of this parish – and Sarah Breen were signing and giving free copies to people named Aisling.

We spoke to the duo about the impact the character of Aisling has had on fans, the series ending at book five, and also managed to chat to a fellow Aisling who explained what the character means to fans.

Watch the video for our full report.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie