#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 11 September 2021
Advertisement

Ohio woman pleads guilty over plot that led to deaths of eight family members

Angela Wagner, 50, admitted conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, along with burglary, evidence tampering and other charges.

By Press Association Saturday 11 Sep 2021, 12:00 PM
57 minutes ago 7,862 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5546729
Angela Wagner
Image: PA
Angela Wagner
Angela Wagner
Image: PA

A WOMAN IN the US state of Ohio has pleaded guilty to helping plan the killings of eight members of a family, becoming the second member of her own family to admit to a role in the crime.

Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from a dispute over custody of the woman’s granddaughter.

Angela Wagner (50) pleaded guilty in southern Ohio’s Pike County to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, along with burglary, evidence tampering and other charges.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped aggravated murder charges against her and recommended that she serve a 30-year prison sentence.

Her agreement to give evidence against other remaining defendants was also part of the deal, they said.

Wagner did not make any statements during the hearing.

Her husband and their two adult sons also were charged in the 2016 killings of seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family.

Wagner’s plea comes nearly five months after her son Edward “Jake” Wagner pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges and agreed to give evidence against the other three in a deal that would help all four avoid potential death sentences.

George “Billy” Wagner III and George Wagner IV have pleaded not guilty.

The fatal shootings at three trailers and a camper near Piketon in April 2016 terrified residents in a stretch of rural Ohio and launched one of the state’s most extensive criminal investigations, which led to the Wagners’ arrest more than two years later.

The Wagners spent months planning the killings and targeted some of the victims, but “some sadly were killed because they happened to be there”, said special prosecutor Angela Canepa.

Most of the victims were repeatedly shot in the head, and some showed signs of bruising.

Three young children at the scenes were unharmed.

The victims were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr, his ex-wife, 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, their three children – 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 16-year-old Christopher Jr and 19-year-old Hanna – Clarence Rhoden’s fiancee, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, Christopher Rhoden Sr’s brother, 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden, and a cousin, 38-year-old Gary Rhoden.

Prosecutors say the Wagner family planned the killings for months, motivated by a dispute over custody of the daughter Jake Wagner had with Hanna Rhoden.

The Wagners used guns with homemade silencers, allowing them to kill their victims as they slept, according to the prosecutors.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Angela Wagner was fully aware of the plans and bought several items used to carry out the killings, including “phone jammers” that would have prevented the victims from calling for help, Ms Canepa said.

She also forged custody documents and monitored some of the victims’ social media accounts before the killings, Canepa said.

Wagner approached prosecutors about a deal and gave them new information after her son pleaded guilty, Canepa said.

Jake Wagner pleaded guilty in April on the fifth anniversary of the killings and said in court that he was “deeply and very sorry”.

He has not been sentenced, but his lawyer said he understood that he would spend his life in prison.

Christopher Rhoden Sr’s brother, Tony Rhoden Sr, has said the family was grateful for the first plea as “some semblance of justice”.

He also has sued the Wagners.

That case is pending.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie