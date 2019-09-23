This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 23 September, 2019
Taoiseach says exploration for oil in Irish Waters will end

The Taoiseach said the exploration for natural gas will continue.

By Christina Finn Monday 23 Sep 2019, 6:21 PM
18 minutes ago 1,541 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4821621
Taoiseach meets Mary Robinson at the UN Climate Summit in New York.
Image: @LeoVaradkar
Taoiseach meets Mary Robinson at the UN Climate Summit in New York.
Taoiseach meets Mary Robinson at the UN Climate Summit in New York.
Image: @LeoVaradkar

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has announced that Ireland will end the exploration for oil in Irish Waters. 

Speaking in New York at the UN Climate Summit, where Varadkar is due to give a speech, he said the Irish government has decided to accept a recommendation from the Climate Change Advisory Council to end exploration for oil in Irish Waters.

However, he added:

“We will continue to allow exploration for natural gas for now, as it is a transition fuel that we’ll need for decades to come.”

Minister Richard Bruton, who is tasked with dealing with Climate Action, previously said that banning oil and gas exploration overnight would only force Ireland to rely on imports. 

“When the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine we need a back-up,” said the minister, adding that the “back -up remains oil and gas,” he said in May.

Today’s announcement is also a departure from what the Minister of State for Rural Affairs and Natural Resources Seán Canney said to Irish oil and gas exploration stakeholders last year at the Atlantic Ireland Conference. 

Regarding the future exploration for fossil fuels in Ireland, Canney told the conference that the Irish government “recognises that the realisation of Ireland’s offshore oil and gas resource potential can deliver significant benefits to the people of Ireland”.  

He said Ireland imported 100% of the country’s oil needs in 2017, while for gas, it was a much lower figure of 34%.

Canney said discovery and development of Ireland’s offshore oil and gas resources “has the potential to deliver much-needed energy security. In addition, offshore discovery and development has the potential to be a very significant economic driver for Ireland”.

Keep it in the Ground Bill 

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has said the Taoiseach’s announcement today that he intends to phase out oil exploration in Ireland is “too little, too late” given that his government has already issued licences that will allow exploration up to 2035 and possibly beyond.

“When does the Taoiseach intend to ban fossil fuel exploration?” she asked. 

Smith’s Climate Emergency Bill, also known as the Keep it in the Ground Bill, which aims to ban the issuing of further licences for fossil fuel extraction, has been blocked by government this year. 

It aims to stop the issuing of any new licences for the exploration of fossil fuels, something Costa Rica, Belize and France have already implemented. 

Smith said that if the Irish government passed her Bill, Ireland could be a beacon to the world on the banning of licences for fossil fuel extraction. 

The Bill has been held up after the government requested that it needs a “money message”. 

For Private Members’ Bills involving incidental public expenditure, a money message is required for it to proceed to Committee stage. 

“If Leo Varadkar wants to be taken seriously than he needs to give the Climate Emergency Bill a money message,” she said. 

The Green Party has welcomed the decision that oil exploration is to end, however they said gas exploration must end too. 

