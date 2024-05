NINETY-SIX BIRDS are currently being cared for by Kildare Wildlife Rescue (KWR) after a large number covered in oil were found along the east coast last week – with more expected to be found.

Affected birds have been found along the coastline from Dublin to Wexford. The spillage is thought to have happened some distance from the Irish coast, due to the spread of birds impacted.

Wicklow and Wexford County Councils are trying to locate the oil spillage, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Rescue efforts continued over the bank holiday weekend, with KWR stating there was a surge of reports from the public. The highest number of bird captures occurred on Saturday. The birds are guillemots and razorbills, which are common breeds of seabird.

KWR manager Dan Donoher said that birds were being admitted until late on Monday night. They are expecting more arrivals throughout the week, but believe there will not be a significant increase in numbers.

Affected birds were found in Greystones, Brittas Bay, Newcastle Beach, Wicklow town and Curracloe beach.

KWR rescue coordinator Pearse Stoke capturing a guillemot KWR KWR

“The primary objective now is to provide the best care for [the birds'] rehabilitation process, which can be lengthy,” Donoher said.

Donoher has urged the public to avoid handling or capturing oiled birds.

“We also had at least two cases of well-meaning but uniformed members of the public attempting to take oiled guillemots home and wash them in their sinks, resulting in them dying of shock.”

He added that ensuring the birds’ stability and strength before beginning the washing process to remove the oil was crucial, and the birds would need several weeks of rehabilitation before they would be able to be released back into the wild.

He thanked Minister of State Malcolm Noonan for providing emergency funding of €50,000 to help with the care and rehabilitation of the affected birds.

“We will have to further invest in equipment and materials, including pools, pumps, filters, and contaminated wastewater storage, specifically for this crisis,” he said.

KWR has stressed the importance of keeping dogs on leads on beaches.

“Unfortunately, some birds were chased into the water by dogs before our volunteers could catch them.”

The public have been asked to report any sightings to info@kwr.ie, providing a photo or short video, a Google Map pin of the exact location, and a contact number.

“Professional handling and set up, and veterinary care, are crucial for the successful rehabilitation of these birds,” Donoher said.