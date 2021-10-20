'Severe exploitation' of migrant fishers a daily recurrence, Oireachtas committee to hear

THE PLIGHT OF non-European migrant fishers working on Irish vessels is to be highlighted during an Oireachtas Committee hearing today from a group set to launch legal proceedings against the government over a “botched” transposition of EU law.

The committee is to be told that “severe exploitation” of migrant fishers is continuing through a lack of due process to complain or seek redress, and a lack of action on these issues by several Government departments.

It comes as Maynooth University published a report yesterday that compiles the experiences of non-EEA workers in the fishing industry, highlighting issues with “extremely long working hours with few breaks,” and pay often below minimum wage.

The report also found that over half of the participants had been subjected to racial and verbal abuse.

Michael O’Brien, fisheries campaign lead at the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), is to tell the Oireachtas committee that the crux of the issue is a Government scheme that ties the workers to their employer.

He is also to raise issues with a deadline to make a complaint about an employer to the Workplace Relations Commission, which has to be six months from the time the alleged incident takes place, or 12 months if certain criteria are met.

O’Brien is to say that the IFT had encountered a number of cases of fishers who have “endured regimes of overwork for periods spanning years” who were not aware of time-bound recourses open to them.

He is to say that when workers were made aware of the time limit, they felt “unable” to let the ITF submit a complaint on their behalf, because their contract has to be renewed by the vessel owner, to whom they are tied on an annual basis.

There are Filipino fishermen here too, two of whom passionately addressed the crowd about wanting greater rights and protections.



This man with the two signs has fished in Ireland for 14 years. pic.twitter.com/2CtIXiFwnv — Gráinne Ní Aodha (@GNiAodha) June 23, 2021

The ITF has previously told the Oireachtas Committee for Enterprise, Trade and Employment that non-EEA migrant fishers working on Irish vessels had experienced “gross exploitation coupled with institutional obstacles”.

In 2019 reforms were made to the Atypical Scheme, which allows non-EEU crew members in commercial sea fishing to work on fishing boats in Ireland.

But the ITF said that in the two years since, mostly during the Covid-19 pandemic, conditions have not drastically changed for migrant fishers under the scheme.

The Business Post reported at the weekend that the ITF is to launch a High Court action over the Irish State’s application of an EU directive on working conditions for migrant workers in the fishing industry.

O’Brien has accused the Minister for Transport of transposing the directive “in a botched fashion”, in relation to the process for complaints and redress.

The workers’ rights group is working with a former migrant fisher in taking the judicial review to force the government to “correctly transpose” the EU’s Working Time at Sea directive, with “clear reference periods” and jurisdiction for the WRC and Labour Court to hear these complaints.

O’Brien is to address the Oireachtas Committee for Enterprise, Trade and Employment about these issues today at 9.30am. The Workplace Relations Commission is also to address the committee today.

Discussions are also due to take place between the ITF fisheries campaign in Ireland and representatives of the Ghanaian seafarer’s union MDU during next week’s West Africa Fisheries Organising Project conference taking place in Dakar, Senegal to see what steps can be taken to combat the activities of bogus recruitment agents in Ghana who have been responsible for the trafficking of fishers to Ireland in recent years.

The Department of Agriculture said that the application of the Working Time Directive, as it concerns the fishing industry, is a matter for the Department of Transport, which has lead responsibility for working time at sea, manning arrangements and maritime safety.

However, it added that the Atypical Working Scheme was established as a Government response to concerns about the conditions of employment of non-EEA workers in the Irish fishing fleet.

“It put in place practical arrangements that enabled the risk of exploitation to be minimised while ensuring that reputable employers are enabled to recruit trained and experienced crew members.

“Approvals under the scheme are granted by the Department of Justice.

“The role of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is to maintain the Central Depository of contracts and supporting documentation submitted under the Scheme.”

The Department of Agriculture said that Minister Charlie McConalogue has spoken recently with Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne and Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English.

“The Department will participate to any review deemed necessary in order to provide further support for non-EEA workers in the fishing industry. A meeting of officials from the three Departments is planned for further discussion in relation to the scheme.”