Special committee on assisted dying expected to begin in early 2022

A SPECIAL OIREACHTAS Committee to examine the issue of voluntary assisted dying is expected to commence in early 2022.

The formation of the committee was recommended in July, following the passage of the Dying with Dignity Bill in the Dáil last year.

The legislation would permit terminally ill people to avail of medical assistance to die in certain circumstances. It would give a medical practitioner the legal right to provide assistance to a qualifying person to end their life.

The Oireachtas Justice Committee recommended the formation of a special committee on the issue earlier this year, after finding that the proposed legislation had “serious technical issues” and warranted more detailed examination.

Committee chair James Lawless also said at the time that the gravity of the topic would benefit from more thorough consideration.

It is understood that the special committee may begin to look at the issue as early as January, and that it will do so for nine months.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny, who tabled the Dying with Dignity Bill, welcomed the imminent establishment of the committee.

He described the move as “very timely” and said it was important that all sides of the debate on voluntary assisted dying are heard during the tenure of the committee.

“It is important that we provide people with the right to make their own choice about a dignified end of their life once they meet certain criteria,” he said.

“I very much look forward to the debate over the coming months.”

The Oireachtas Justice Committee’s recommendation followed lengthy scrutiny of the bill, including seeking public submissions on the topic, after it was passed last year.

The idea of holding a Citizens’ Assembly on assisted dying was proposed while the bill was before the Oireachtas.

However, it was believed that this could prove difficult in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.