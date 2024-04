OJ SIMPSON, THE former professional American football player whose murder trial gripped and divided the United States, has died at the age of 76.

A statement posted by his family on social media said he had “succumbed to his battle with cancer”.

The star NFL football player’s 1995 acquittal in the so-called “trial of the century” for the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson was famously acquitted in 1995 by a Los Angeles jury in a case decried by many as a media circus that became known as the ‘Trial of the Century’, with a cast of larger-than-life lawyers and drama over whether or not a glove found at the scene would fit him.

The verdict was greeted with disbelief by many Americans, with opinion on the black athlete’s guilt divided sharply along racial lines.

The case was turned into the Emmy-winning television series, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, which aired in 2016.

However, Simpson was later found liable in a civil trial in 1997 for the double killings.

He always maintained his innocence and later authored a book entitled If I Did It, which proffered a hypothetical description of the murders.

During his glittering sports career in the 1970s, Simpson won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

He later set his sights on Hollywood and appeared in several films, including The Towering Inferno and The Naked Gun series alongside Leslie Nielsen.

In recent years, Simpson continued his downward spiral and was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia.

This is a breaking news story with more to follow.