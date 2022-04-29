#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 29 April 2022
Advertisement

Oklahoma legislature passes ban on abortions after six weeks

The bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape or incest.

By AFP Friday 29 Apr 2022, 7:18 AM
42 minutes ago 1,297 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5750648
The Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE OKLAHOMA STATE legislature has passed a bill banning abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy – a move that also threatens to cut off access for women from the neighbouring state of Texas, which enacted a similar law last year.

The bill, which passed the Oklahoma House by a large majority, includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape or incest.

Having already passed the Senate in March, it now goes to the Republican governor, who is widely expected to sign it.

The bill is modeled after a law currently in place in Texas which bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, typically around six weeks into a pregnancy, and allows members of the public to sue abortion providers as a mechanism to help enforce the measure.

With around 30 million residents, Texas is the second-largest state in the country by population.

Since its abortion law came into force last September, neighboring states like Oklahoma have been flooded with patients seeking abortions, maxing out clinics’ capacities and causing long delays.

“Oklahoma is a critical state for abortion access right now, with many Texans fleeing to Oklahoma for abortion care,” said Nancy Northup, head of the Center for Reproductive Rights, in a tweet announcing her organization’s legal challenges to the law.

“These bans would further decimate abortion access across the South,” she added.

Only a few hours after the Oklahoma House vote yesterday, the state Senate approved a different bill that would ban all abortions, regardless of the stage of pregnancy, with exception for medical emergencies, rape and incest. That bill now will wind its way through the legislature.

In addition to Texas and Oklahoma, several other Republican-controlled states, such as Florida and Mississippi, have passed laws restricting abortion.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mississippi’s law is currently being challenged at the US Supreme Court, with a decision expected in June.

Republicans hope that the Supreme Court, which now has six conservative justices to only three liberals, will use the case to limit or even eliminate the right to an abortion, which it recognized in its landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie