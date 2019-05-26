This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two killed and 29 injured as 'devastating' tornado tears through US mobile home park

The tornado struck El Reno, near Oklahoma City, on Saturday night.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 26 May 2019, 7:20 PM
10 minutes ago 562 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4654590
Workers look through tornado damage at the American Budget Value Inn in El Reno
Image: Associated Press
Workers look through tornado damage at the American Budget Value Inn in El Reno
Workers look through tornado damage at the American Budget Value Inn in El Reno
Image: Associated Press

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been killed and at least 29 others have been injured after a tornado struck a mobile home park in the US state of Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The tornado hit El Reno near Oklahoma City, killing two people and injuring at least 29 after leveling a motel and tearing through the park.

Mayor Matt White told reporters that the city had established a relief fund to help those who had lost their homes and whose businesses had been destroyed.

“It’s a tragic scene out there,” he said at a news conference. “People have absolutely lost everything.”

The two deceased lived in the mobile home park, where rescuers are still going through overturned trailers and rubble.

Many of those living there are Hispanic and don’t speak English, which has complicated the rescue efforts, White said.

The 29 injured were taken to hospitals, where some remain in a critical condition.

“The thing about El Reno is we are more than a community, we are a family,” White added. “We’re going to overcome this. It’s so devastating to see the loss out there.”

Tweety Garrison, 63, told Associated Press that she was in her mobile home with her husband, two young grandchildren and a family friend when the storm hit.

She said that when she heard the storm coming, she immediately hit the ground, adding that the incident lasted five to 10 minutes.

The storm is the latest to hit the central US and dumped yet more rain in the region.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma’s second-largest city, authorities advised some residents to consider leaving for higher ground because the Arkansas River is stressing the city’s old levee system.

Authorities in nearby Arkansas also confirmed up to 200 people had already evacuated their homes due to flooding, which is expected to get worse in the area in coming days.

With reporting from Associated Press.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie