Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Oklahoma window cleaners rescued from lift 'swinging violently' above 50-floor skyscraper

The basket smashed several windows before being stabilised by firefighters.

By Adam Daly Thursday 16 May 2019, 9:13 AM
4 hours ago 15,794 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4637157

Source: The Oklahoman/YouTube

TWO WINDOW WASHERS have been rescued from a dangling scaffold above the roof of a 259-metre tall skyscraper in Oklahoma City. 

The Oklahoma City Fire Department was called to Devon Tower following reports that the platform the workers were on was “swinging out of control”. 

“Arriving firefighters witnessed the basket swinging violently at the very top of the tower. Glass was breaking and falling to the street below as the platform crashed into the tower,” the fire department said in a statement.

Upon arrival at the scene during the morning rush hour, a cordon was put in place to ensure no one was hit by the falling debris. 

Technical rescue specialists then made their way to the top of the tower. They secured rope bags to the building and then threw the bags up to where the workers were still swinging, well above the skyline.

The workers then secured the rope to their swinging platform, meaning firefighters were able to bring it under control.

Once the platform was stabilised, the workers were ultimately brought to safety. 

PastedImage-247 Source: Oklahoma City Fire Department

Speaking to the Oklahoman,  a spokesman for the fire department, said it was “a very tense and scary situation.”

He added that there was no indication of how the basket became loose.

One of the workers is believed to have sustained a minor injury to his shoulder, but otherwise, both men had a clean escape.  

