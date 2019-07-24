'In ￼Germany we are not used to the claim culture' Dublin Oktoberfest event cancelled due to insurance cost

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The festival was scheduled to take place on George’s Dock, beside the IFSC, from Friday 14 September until Saturday 6 October.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 4:06 PM
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

THE DUBLIN OKTOBERFEST festival which has taken place on the capital’s quays for the last nine years has been cancelled for 2019 due to the rising cost of insurance. 

In a statement issued this afternoon, Oktoberfest Dublin said it was saddened that it had to pull the event and said that it did not anticipate the claims culture that exists in Ireland.

The statement read: “Dear Oktoberfest fans & friends,It is with much disappointment that we make this announcement.

“Unfortunately this years event will not be going ahead. As much as we love coming to Dublin and doing our event with you guys the 2019 event cannot go ahead due to unprecedented increases in our insurance premium.

In ￼Germany we are not used to the claim culture that has developed in Ireland and therefore we have decided to take a break this year. The belief that putting in an insurance claim doesn’t hurt anyone except the insurance company is incorrect, consequently great fun events like ours find it hard to go ahead when suspect insurance claims from a small minority of people can ruin it for everybody.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal patrons and Irish partners that have helped us with the event over the years and ask you to look forward to Oktoberfest 2020.Love Oktoberfest Crew x”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

