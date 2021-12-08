#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 8 December 2021
Olaf Scholz voted in to replace Angela Merkel as German chancellor

Merkel had served as chancellor for 16 years

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 9:56 AM
Newly elected German chancellor Olaf Scholz
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

GERMANY’S PARLIAMENT HAS elected Olaf Scholz as the country’s ninth post-war chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.

Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernising Germany and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of handling the country’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic.

He won the support of 395 legislators on Wednesday.

His three-party coalition holds 416 seats in the 736-seat lower house of parliament.

Scholz will be formally named as chancellor by Germany’s president and sworn in by the speaker of parliament later on Wednesday.

The former finance minister under Merkel led the Social Democrats to victory in the 26 September election.

He will be entering government under what has become known as the “traffic light” coalition between the Greens, Free Democrats and Social Democrats, nicknamed after the parties’ colours.

With reporting by AFP

Press Association

