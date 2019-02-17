This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 February, 2019
Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter

Olaf Tyaransen filed a High Court action against the two companies on Thursday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 3:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,741 Views No Comments
Olaf Tyaransen (file photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Olaf Tyaransen (file photo)
Olaf Tyaransen (file photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A HOT PRESS journalist has launched legal proceedings against Twitter and the company behind the website Broadsheet.ie.

Olaf Tyaransen filed a High Court action against Twitter International Company and Chompsky Limited on Thursday.

Last year, he took leave from Hot Press following allegations that he was involved in an incident involving one of his interviewees, who has since deceased.

The allegations were subsequently published on Broadsheet and shared on Twitter.

Tyaransen completely denies the allegations and has not been charged with any offence relating to them.

Broadsheet has since removed the post referring to them, while apologies to Tyaransen were also posted on Twitter by two individuals who had repeated the allegations last year.

It is not yet known when the case will commence.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

