Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter

A HOT PRESS journalist has launched legal proceedings against Twitter and the company behind the website Broadsheet.ie.

Olaf Tyaransen filed a High Court action against Twitter International Company and Chompsky Limited on Thursday.

Last year, he took leave from Hot Press following allegations that he was involved in an incident involving one of his interviewees, who has since deceased.

The allegations were subsequently published on Broadsheet and shared on Twitter.

Tyaransen completely denies the allegations and has not been charged with any offence relating to them.

Broadsheet has since removed the post referring to them, while apologies to Tyaransen were also posted on Twitter by two individuals who had repeated the allegations last year.

It is not yet known when the case will commence.

