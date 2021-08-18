#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man to appear in court over collision on Old Navan Road

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested yesterday.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 3:09 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IS appearing in court this afternoon following a road traffic collision on the Old Navan Road this week.

Blanchardstown gardaí who are investigating the traffic collision, which led to serious injury, have sinced charged the man.

He  is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon at 4.30p.m. 

The collision occured on the Old Navan Road at Canterbury Gate in Dublin on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

