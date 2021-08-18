Man to appear in court over collision on Old Navan Road

A MAN IS appearing in court this afternoon following a road traffic collision on the Old Navan Road this week.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested yesterday.

Blanchardstown gardaí who are investigating the traffic collision, which led to serious injury, have sinced charged the man.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon at 4.30p.m.

The collision occured on the Old Navan Road at Canterbury Gate in Dublin on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.