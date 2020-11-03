Teenage boy arrested and charged over Halloween fire at building in Oldcastle, Meath

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested and charged a teenage boy in relation to a fire at a building in the Oldcastle area of Meath which happened on Halloween night.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8pm on Saturday.

Nobody was injured in the blaze but it caused “extensive damage” to the Oldcastle Co-op building, gardaí said.

Gardaí said the teenager was due to appear before Trim District Court this afternoon.

Comments are off as legal proceedings have started.