A quarter of older renters expect to remain in rental sector for the rest of their lives

A QUARTER OF older renters expect to remain in the private rental sector for life as they felt no other accommodation options were available to them, a joint report from ALONE and threshold found.

Launched today by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, The Double Deficit: Older and Ageing Persons in the Irish Private Rental Sector report sets out findings of considerable deficits in the private rental sector to meet the needs of older renters in Ireland.

Research was formed from interviews with older renters in the private sector and an analysis of the RTB dataset.

It was found that 42% of participants experienced high stress levels in the private rental sector associated with the insecurity of their accommodation, citing that this stress was impacting all aspects of their lives.

The substantial cost of renting in the private rental sector was referenced among participants, with over half of interviewees in receipt of HAP (Housing Assistance Payment).

17% of interviewees noted that landlords were reluctant to accept HAP and in some cases refused to.

Stress related to insecure accommodation was aggravated by other areas of concern, such as older age profiles, illness and health conditions, family composition and low income.

The report stated that while the State is planning for the economic impacts of a population growing older, “similar evidence-informed planning appears absent in respect of age-appropriate accommodation for growing numbers of older people”.

Advertisement

It concluded that the absence of data and planning for older people’s accommodation is “an immediate problem that require an urgent, strategic response at national and local levels”.

The CEO of ALONE, a charity which assists people as they age at home, Seán Moynihan said:

“The report highlights what we have seen building and have been campaigning on for 10 years. This evidence now further shows the housing needs of older people and proves the effect of no security of tenure for older people in the rental sector.”

“Older people in private rented accommodation have lower standards of living and have poorer health & wellbeing outcomes.”

“We need to plan and build for this increasing amount of people, before it is too late, for whom renting is their only housing option. This report highlights the areas that we need to focus on now, including ring fencing social housing, in line with demand, specifically for older people to meet this need now and in the near future.

“The alternative is that the current system will lead to large levels homelessness and poor housing conditions in old age,” he concluded.

Older renters were found to be more likely to be living alone and renting for longer periods than their younger counterparts in the sector.

They were also more likely to be in receipt of rental assistance.

Those aged 65+ and renting from a private landlord were likely to be spending more than 35% of their disposable income on rent (CSO 2021).