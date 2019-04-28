This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A footprint found in Chile is 'oldest' in Americas, scientists say

The scientists say the footprint dates from at least 15,600 years ago.

By AFP Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 12:58 PM
57 minutes ago 4,377 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4610006
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Bayan333
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Bayan333

SCIENTISTS IN CHILE say they have found a footprint dating from at least 15,600 years ago, making it the earliest such sign of man’s presence in the Americas. 

The footprint was found at the Pilauco excavation in the city of Osorno (820 kilometres south of Santiago), where scientists have been digging since 2007.

Archeologists from the Austral University of Chile said the footprint was first spotted in 2011 next to a house.

It took years for paleontologist Karen Moreno and geologist Mario Pino to reliably confirm that the print was human.

“There are other human footprints in the Americas,” Pino told the Osorno newspaper El Austral, “but none has been dated as far back”.

He said scientists were able to do so by applying radiocarbon dating techniques to organic plant material where the print was found.

Pino said the footprint appears to be that of a barefoot man weighing about 70 kilograms and of the species Hominipes Modernus, a relative of Homo Sapiens. 

The area in Chile has proven rich in fossils, including evidence of an ancestor of today’s elephants and American horses, as well as of more recent human presence. 

An earlier footprint found at a site south of Osorno was found to be about 1,000 years more recent.

The newer findings were published in the latest edition of the peer-reviewed scientific journal PLOS One. 

- © AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

