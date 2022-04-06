Ukrainian man dies after leaving 'second home' Ireland to fight Russian invasion

A UKRAINIAN MAN who lived in Ireland for over 20 years, has died after travelling back to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country.

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, who worked for an Aldi in Ireland for 8 years, is reported to have died on 30 March in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

In a statement sent to The Journal, Aldi Managing Director Donald Mackay said Oleksandr was “a valued and much-loved member of the Aldi team for over eight years”.

“He was a great asset to the company and will be greatly missed.

We are all shocked by this news and our thoughts are with Oleksandr’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Aldi has made counselling services available to all colleagues impacted by this terrible news and will be offering supports to Oleksandr’s immediate family.”

A GoFundMe page set up to support Oleksandr’s family and to cover funeral costs said that “his kindness and cracking sense of humour” would be missed.

“He found his second home [in Ireland],” the post said. “His heart, however, remained in Ukraine, and that’s why he chose to go back – to protect his country and its people.”