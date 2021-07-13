#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

Woman swallowed 112 capsules of cocaine before boarding flight to Dublin

She had been promised the equivalent of just under €1,150 to transport the drugs to Ireland, the court heard.

By Sonya McClean Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 10:50 PM
1 hour ago 15,498 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5494783
Image: Leah Farrell/RN
Image: Leah Farrell/RN

A BRAZILIAN MOTHER of three who swallowed 112 capsules of cocaine before boarding a flight to Dublin has been jailed for 18 months.

Kelle Elaine Do Rosario Oliveira (30) of Passagen Santos, Belem Do Para Ananideua, Brazil, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of the drugs for sale or supply at Dublin Airport on 11 October 2020.

She has no previous convictions and has been in custody since her arrest.

Oliveira was stopped by custom and excise officers because there were issues with her documentation on arrival at the airport. She later surrendered herself and indicated that she needed help.

A translator was sourced for her and she admitted that she had swallowed 90 capsules of cocaine in Brazil the day before she flew to Ireland. She said she had been instructed to go to a particular hotel to remove the capsules and she was due to get a call for further instructions. She never received that call.

Oliveira was taken to hospital where she ultimately passed 112 capsules of the drugs which were worth an estimated €72,000.

Garda John Pirollo agreed with Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting that Oliveira co-operated with gardaí during questioning and outlined that she was a mother to three children who were being cared for by her 18-year-old sister in her home town.

She said she had been promised the equivalent of just under €1,150 to transport the drugs to Ireland.

Garda Pirollo agreed with Garnet Orange SC, defending that there were sinister people in the background who “through soft threats and inducement” had persuaded Oliveira to swallow the drugs.

Orange told Judge Melanie Greally that his client came from an area of high crime and gangs and she currently feared that her teenage son would get involved in drugs if she wasn’t there to care for him.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She had written a letter to the court in which she asked for mercy “not for me but for my children, they need me”.

Counsel suggested that ingesting drugs in this manner is not something someone would do unless they were desperate. He asked the court to take into account his client’s co-operation with the investigation and the fact that she is a foreign national in an Irish prison.

Judge Greally said Oliveira was “undoubtedly conducting this exercise for a financial incentive and with some degree of pressure to carry out the task”.

She accepted that she had committed the offence to improve her circumstances and that of her family.

Judge Greally suspended the final 18 months of a three-year term of imprisonment on the condition that Oliveira leave Ireland within seven days of her release and not return here for 20 years.

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie