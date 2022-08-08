Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Monday 8 August 2022
Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Newton-John shot to fame playing Sandy in the film Grease.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 8 Aug 2022, 9:09 PM
46 minutes ago 39,625 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5836504
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated 25 minutes ago

SINGER AND ACTRESS Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73.

A statement published on the star’s official account, on behalf of her husband John Easterling reads, stated that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John and brother Toby Newton-John.

Tributes have been coming in from friends and fans of Olivia’s. 

John Travolta, who was Olivia’s co-star in the film Grease, released a statement after news of her passing emerged. 

He said: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

which shot her into stardom -

Cancer 

After being given the first of three cancer diagnoses in 1992, Newton-John became a prominent breast cancer campaigner.

She remained cancer-free until a recurrence in 2013, then in September 2018, Olivia revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades, telling Australian news programme Sunday Night that doctors had found a tumour in her lower back in 2017.

The singer said she was treating the illness “naturally” and was using cannabis oil made from marijuana her husband grows in California to alleviate the pain.

She also underwent radiation treatment and cut sugar from her diet in a bid to overcome the cancer. She said: “I believe I will win over it.”

With reporting by PA

 

