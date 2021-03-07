French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

Source: Blondet Eliot/ABACA

FRENCH BILLIONAIRE OLIVIER Dassault, a politician and heir of the Dassault aircraft-making family, has been killed in a helicopter crash in northern France.

Dassault died around 5pm when his aircraft crashed near Deauville in northern France, parliamentary and investigation sources told AFP.

Macron was quick to pay homage to the 69-year-old member of parliament, saying in a tweet that “Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, local MP, reserve commander in the air force; throughout his life he never stopped serving our country.”

Macron called his death “a great loss” and sent his condolences to Dassault’s family.

Sources close to the crash enquiry said the pilot of the helicopter was also killed, and that no one else was on board.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I am thinking of his family and loved ones who must feel terrible pain,” said Richard Ferrand, president of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament in which Dassault served as a representative for the Oise area of northern France.

Many of Dassault’s colleagues on the political right also paid tribute to the son of Serge Dassault and grandson of Marcel Dassault, who built up one of the biggest family fortunes in France.