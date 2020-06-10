This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Prosecutors end probe into murder of Swedish PM as main suspect is dead

Palme was gunned down on 28 February 1986 after leaving the cinema.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 10:24 AM
18 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5118934
Image: Anders Holmström/TT/PA
Image: Anders Holmström/TT/PA

SWEDISH AUTHORITIES HAVE dropped their investigation into the unsolved murder of then prime minister Olof Palme who was shot dead 34 years ago in central Stockholm.

The case’s chief prosecutor, Krister Petersson, said the case was being closed because the main suspect Stig Engstrom died in 2000.

Palme was gunned down on 28 February 1986 after he and his wife Lisbeth Palme left a cinema in Stockholm.

Petersson said Engstrom, also known as the Skandiamannen for working in the nearby Skandia insurance company, had a strong dislike of Palme and his policies.

He was one of the first at the murder scene and was briefly considered a possible suspect.

“Since he has died, I cannot indict him,” Petersson told a news conference.

Several other witnesses gave descriptions of the fleeing killer that matched Engstrom while others said he was not even at the scene.

Engstrom himself claimed to have been present from the beginning, spoke to Mrs Palme and police, and attempted to resuscitate the victim.

Soon after the murder, Engstrom appeared in Swedish media and developed an increasingly detailed story of his involvement in the events and criticised the police.

He claimed those witnesses who had described the killer had in fact been describing him running to catch up with police officers in pursuit of the assassin.

The police then labelled Engstrom as an unreliable and inconsistent witness and classified him as a person of no interest.

Palme sought to live as ordinary a life as possible and would often go out without any bodyguards. On the night of the murder, he had no protection.

sweden-palme-investigation Palme makes the victory sign after the Social Democrats election victory in 1982. Source: Bertil Ericson/TT/PA

sweden-palme-investigation In this 1 March 1986 file photo people lays flowers at the site where Palme was shot dead. Source: Anders Holmström/TT / PA

Mrs Palme was injured in the attack and later identified the gunman as Christer Pettersson, an alcoholic and drug addict, who was convicted of Palme’s murder.

The sentence was later overturned after police failed to produce any technical evidence against him, leaving the murder an unsolved mystery. Pettersson died in 2004.

Palme, who cut a flamboyant, even boyish figure, had an aristocratic background but was known for his left-leaning views.

He was eyed with suspicion in conservative circles and by the United States. Among Swedes and in the Nordic region, he was much loved but also hated.

More than 100 people have been suspected of the crime and the unsolved case has been surrounded by conspiracy theories, ranging from foreign involvement, people with right-wing sympathies within Sweden’s police, to an act by a lone gunman.

