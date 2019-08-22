This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 22 August, 2019
Poll: Should Ireland only fund Olympic sports where we have the best chance of winning?

The model has been adopted by other smaller nations.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 9:29 AM
6 Comments
Boxing has been Ireland's best sport at Olympic level.
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

IRISH ATHLETES WINNING medals at the Olympic Games is as wonderful as it is rare.

On the all-time list of medal-winning countries we come in about 60th place, depending on what exactly you’re counting.

As a small country it’s clearly very hard for Ireland to compete with the big nations but one of the suggestions that’s been put forward is only funding the sports where we have the best chance of winning.

It’s a model adopted by the similarly-sized New Zealand that has proved very successful in recent years. 

In the latest episode of our Ireland 2029 podcast series, we take a look at whether Ireland could go down that route and what advantages and disadvantages there are to it. 

But are the Olympics all about winning, or is taking part important too?

Poll: Should Ireland only fund Olympic sports where we have the best chance of winning?


Poll Results:

No (196)
Yes (83)
Don't know (11)



Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

