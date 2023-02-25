Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo
# det john caldwell
Rally against paramilitary violence to take place in Omagh after shooting of PSNI detective
Gunmen shot Caldwell in front of his young son in Omagh shortly after 8pm on Wednesday evening.
A RALLY WILL take place at 11.30 this morning in Omagh to condemn the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who is in critical condition in hospital after being shot earlier this week.

The demonstration, organised by Omagh Trade Union Council, will take place at the town’s courthouse.

Gunmen shot Caldwell in front of his young son in the attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, shortly after 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Caldwell ran a short distance and fell to the ground where the attackers continued to fire at him as children ran in terror to get to safety, police said.

The PSNI have confirmed that the shooting is being treated as “terror-related” and that the “primary line of enquiry is the New IRA”.

A fifth man was arrested yesterday evening in connection with the shooting. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

With reporting by PA

Author
Jamie McCarron
