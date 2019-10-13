Young women dragged into laneway and sexually assaulted in Omagh

The Fairmount Cottages area where the attack took place. (File)

A WOMAN WAS sexually assaulted after being dragged into a laneway in Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI has said the woman has been “deeply traumatised” by the attack and that they are investigating.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was walking in the Fairmont Cottages area of the town at about 3.05 am when an unknown male grabbed her and dragged her into an alleyway beside Eastview Terrace.

Police said it was there that the assailant sexually assaulted her before running off after being disturbed by another man walking past.

“This was a horrific experience for the victim, who has understandably been left deeply traumatised, ” Detective Sergeant Jarleth Lennon said today.

“I want to appeal to the man who disturbed the suspect to contact us to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone in the area who saw what happened or who has any information on the incident is being asked to contact the PSNI.