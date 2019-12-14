This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former president of Sudan jailed for money laundering and corruption

Al-Bashir is wanted on charges of war crimes and genocide in another court.

Former president of Sudan Omar al-Bashir.
Image: Press Association
Former president of Sudan Omar al-Bashir.
Former president of Sudan Omar al-Bashir.
Image: Press Association

A COURT IN Sudan has convicted former President Omar al-Bashir of money laundering and corruption, sentencing him to two years in prison.

It is the first verdict in a series of legal proceedings against al-Bashir, who is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide linked to the Darfur conflict in the 2000s.

The verdict came a year after Sudanese protesters first began their revolt against al-Bashir’s three-decade authoritarian rule.

During that time, Sudan was added to the US list for sponsoring terrorism, and the economy has been destroyed by years of mismanagement and American sanctions.

Before the verdict was read, supporters of al-Bashir briefly disrupted the proceedings and were pushed out of the courtroom by security forces.

The 75-year-old has been in custody since April, when Sudan’s military stepped in and removed him from power after months of nationwide protests.

The uprising eventually forced the military into a power-sharing agreement with civilians.

The former strongman was charged earlier this year with money laundering, after millions of US dollars, euros and Sudanese pounds were seized in his home shortly after his removal from office.

The Sudanese military has said it would not extradite him to the ICC. The country’s military-civilian transitional government has so far not indicated whether they will hand him over to the The Hague.

The corruption trial is separate from charges against al-Bashir regarding the killing of protesters during the uprising.

Anti-government demonstrations initially erupted last December over steep price rises and shortages, but soon shifted to calls for al-Bashir to step down.

Security forces responded with a fierce crackdown that killed dozens of protesters in the months prior to his ouster.

