#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

Two men assaulted and 'held against their will' by group of men in Louth

A man in his 20s was arrested as part of an investigation into the incident.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 8 May 2021, 4:15 PM
7 minutes ago 586 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432031
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after two men were allegedly assaulted and falsely imprisoned in Omeath, Co Louth, yesterday.

It’s understood two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Louth village yesterday afternoon.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm. The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

The two men were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for non-life threatening injuries. They have both since been discharged.

The scene was preserved and examined by local scenes of crime officers.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning as part of the investigation. He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie