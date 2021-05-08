Two men assaulted and 'held against their will' by group of men in Louth

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after two men were allegedly assaulted and falsely imprisoned in Omeath, Co Louth, yesterday.

It’s understood two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were held against their will and assaulted by a group of males after they arrived at a house in the Louth village yesterday afternoon.

One of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm. The second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

The two men were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for non-life threatening injuries. They have both since been discharged.

The scene was preserved and examined by local scenes of crime officers.

A man in his 20s was arrested this morning as part of the investigation. He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station (042) 938 8400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.